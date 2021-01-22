Homicide investigation underway after 35-year-old man found shot to death in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway for the shooting that killed a 35-year-old man on Thursday afternoon.
Police said officers were sent to the 1200 block of Park Lane Drive after getting a call for shots fired at 3:15 p.m.
When they got there, they found an unresponsive man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.
Police said the 35-year-old victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
His name is being withheld until he has been positively identified and his family notified.
Police said detectives continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the shooting.
No suspects have been identified or arrested at this time, according to police.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.
