Richland County man sentenced to at least 45 years in prison for murdering young wife, dumping her body

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Richland County judge issued a lengthy prison sentence for the 22-year-old man convicted of murdering his wife and then dumping her body in a wooded area on the side of a road in 2020.
Alec Blair was sentenced to 45 years-to-life in prison on charges he pleaded guilty to, including aggravated murder, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
Blair, as well of the victim’s family, read statements during the sentencing hearing.
The prosecutor said Blair murdered his 22-year-old wife Gaberien Clevenger.
The possibility of divorce prior to Clevenger’s murder was mentioned by the prosecutor as a factor in tension between the young couple.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said Clevenger was reported missing to police in February 2020. Investigators learned Clevenger was last seen in Blair’s Jeep.
During questioning with detectives, Blair directed investigators to Clevenger’s body, which was discovered in a wooded area on the West side of Bowman Road near State Route 96.
Clevenger was stabbed to death, according to police.
Blair would be eligible for release at the age 67 and would then be required to serve five years of probation.
