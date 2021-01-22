2.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Ohio

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded in northwest Ohio early Friday, just outside Lima and Fort Shawnee in Allen County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was reported at a depth of 6.7 km about 12:22 a.m.
Earthquakes below a 2.9 magnitude are typically felt only by a few persons at rest or are felt noticeably indoors, especially on upper floors of buildings, according to the Ohio Geological Survey.
Some people reported feeling it as far south as Dayton and far east as Kenton and Monroe Township.
The last earthquake in the area was in 2019, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
