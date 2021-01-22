Man wanted for role in Florida beating detained in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted in Florida after authorities say he participated in a violent beating has been arrested in Cleveland by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Ramon Medina Santiago was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a task force press release. He was wanted by authorities in Lee County, Florida after a beating that occurred last January.
Santiago was allegedly one of several people who were riding motorcycles and causing disorder for other drivers, the release said.
The group turned violent when one of the other drivers tried to get away from the chaos. That driver, a 28-year-old man, was hit with a wrench and motorcycle helmets, authorities say. He suffered significant injuries and his vehicle suffered major damage.
Bystanders eventually broke up the attack and the suspects - including Santiago - fled the scene, the release said.
A warrant for Santiago’s arrest was issued on January 20. Authorities wrote that they learned that Santiago and his twin 6-year-old daughters had fled to Ohio.
Members of the task force in Florida tipped their Ohio counterparts who began searching for Santiago.
He was found at an address in the 2100 block of West Boulevard in Cleveland, according to the release.
The girls were also found and have been returned to family in Florida.
