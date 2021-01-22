Mentor-on-the-Lake Police search for solicitor feared to be part of distraction burglaries

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake Police said the department has gotten solicitor complaints on Wednesday and Thursday of a man claiming to be from various businesses.
Officers shared a picture of a suspect’s car and are asking the community to come forward with information that could lead to identifying him.
Police said the complaints have from Pinehurst, Sharon Drive, and South Wind Drive.
On Wednesday, the man told a resident that he was from “Inspire Energy,” but left the home after having issues with his tablet, police said.
However, he indicated that he would be back at the home, according to police.
Police said he was described as a 20 to 30-year-old man with facial hair and a goatee.
On Thursday, a man matching the same description claimed to be from Dominion Gas, police said.
According to police, he went around the back of a house and left when the resident confronted him.
Police said there was a similar complaint that came in at the same time, so officers believe there may be more than one person in the area pretending to be a solicitor.
The license plate on the reported car that police shared the following photo of traced back to a dealership in Bedford, according to police:
Police warned that the surrounding communities have had reports of distraction burglaries.
“Please do not let anyone into your home that you are not expecting. Call the police if you observe any suspicious activity or if a solicitor comes to your home,” Mentor-on-the-Lake Police said.
Police also noted that Mentor-on-the-Lake requires all solicitors to register with city hall before engaging in sales activity and can not go to homes with “no solicitors” posted.
