Missing Adult Alert issued for 71-year-old woman
Nancy Heston (Source: Ohio Attorney General)
By Avery Williams | January 22, 2021 at 4:50 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 5:14 AM

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 71-year-old woman who is missing and endangered.

Nancy Heston walked away from her home around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday and hasn’t returned, police said.

Her residence is located on W. Steels Corners Road in Cuyahoga Falls in Summit County, according to a press release.

Heston stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds.

She has blue hair and brown eyes.

Heston suffers from cancer, police said, and takes medication for her illness.

She was last seen wearing a purple coat and pajama pants, according to a release.

Call 911 if you see Heston.

