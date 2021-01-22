Missing Adult Alert issued for 71-year-old woman

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 71-year-old woman who is missing and endangered.
Nancy Heston walked away from her home around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday and hasn’t returned, police said.
Her residence is located on W. Steels Corners Road in Cuyahoga Falls in Summit County, according to a press release.
Heston stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds.
She has blue hair and brown eyes.
Heston suffers from cancer, police said, and takes medication for her illness.
She was last seen wearing a purple coat and pajama pants, according to a release.
Call 911 if you see Heston.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.