Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect snow on the docket through tonight, be careful out there

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A cold front moved through this morning, ushering in a shot of cold air for today, tonight, and the weekend.
This feature has also facilitated the development of lake effect snow around the area.
Expect occasional lake effect snow showers through the afternoon and into the night.
A few flakes may even linger into the early-morning hours of Saturday.
It’s also going to be quite cold tonight.
Temperatures will fall into the upper teens by morning.
The last time we had a low temperature that cold was just two days after Christmas on December 27th, 2020.
The low temperature that day was 17°.
Regarding the weekend, high pressure will build east across the Great Lakes Saturday and Sunday.
This will keep things nice and dry for most of the weekend.
It will be cold though!
Highs will only top out in the low to mid 20s on Saturday.
We’ll get just a few degrees warmer on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s.
A few snow showers or flurries are possible Sunday evening.
Over the course of the weekend, our team of 19 First Alert meteorologists will be closely watching our next system, which is set to arrive on Monday.
An area of low pressure will move east across the Ohio Valley Monday and Monday night.
This will bring widespread precipitation to the area on Monday afternoon.
While this may begin as a wintry mix, we’ll change over to all snow Monday evening.
Widespread snow will continue through the night, and it may be heavy at times.
There are indications in the models that snow may continue into the early-morning hours of Tuesday.
Based on the current timing of this system, we do expect impacts on Monday evening’s commute and Tuesday morning’s commute.
How much new snowfall accumulation are we expecting with this system?
It’s pretty early to make that call.
For now, I would plan for widespread accumulations ranging from 2″ to 5″, but that range may change over the weekend.
Stay tuned!
