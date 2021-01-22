Ohio buys 2 million rapid COVID-19 at-home tests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ve all seen it, long lines of people waiting hours to get a COVID-19 test. Not only is it inconvenient, but it can also sometimes even put you at more risk for exposure.
On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio bought two million at-home rapid COVID-19 tests.
With this new technology, you can take a COVID-19 test without leaving your couch. It also comes with a virtual guide who makes sure you perform it correctly, and you get the results in about 15 minutes.
“We’ve used testing as a tool to identify individuals who are sick with COVID,” Governor DeWine said. “We’ve used it to limit the spread of COVID, and ultimately, we’ve used it to keep our communities open. To achieve these goals, local health departments have been asking for rapid tests to be broadly available to their communities.”
The state of Ohio entered into a partnership with ABBOT and EMED, the companies responsible for creating at-home tests.
“We know that everyone wants to know whether or not they are positive or not so they can make sure they are safe and others around them are safe so, through the EMED process, we offer certified guides to walk the in user through the test from the beginning to the end,” said Dr. Patrice Harris, CEO of EMED. “We are bringing an innovative solution to get people tested at home so we can all get back to school, work, and play.”
The state of Ohio will be giving the tests to local health departments, and they will determine who gets these tests.
“If we get a hotspot somewhere, if we have an outbreak in a factory, we can be able to move in just very very quickly,” DeWine said.
If you want to buy one of these tests yourself, you can simply head to emed.com and buy one for $25. After ordering the test, it will be delivered to your home in 24 hours. Then you will sign back on to their website to begin your virtually guided COVID test. Experts say while these rapid tests are reliable, if your result is positive, you cannot always trust a negative result.
“I would not, for example, advocate anyone taking an antigen test and giving themselves a clean bill of COVID health,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer for Ohio Department of Health. “A negative antigen test does not really give you the kind of confident answer a positive test does.”
If you take one of these tests and it’s positive, you know you need to isolate, but if it’s negative, medical experts recommend getting a PCR test before returning to work or school.
