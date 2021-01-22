4 people injured in Erie County collision; Police say drug use, alcohol suspected factors

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-car crash in Huron left four people seriously injured, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
The collision occurred at 6:33 p.m. on Thursday on U.S. 6 in Erie County.
Drug use and alcohol use are suspected factors in the crash, according to a release.
A 19-year-old man was driving a 2012 Hyundai Elantra on U.S. 6 EB when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a curb, police said.
Then he came upon a 2016 Honda Accord traveling on U.S. 6 WB, police said. The Honda’s driver was a 30-year-old man.
The Hyundai struck the Honda head on after moving left of the center lane, according to a release.
Police said four people occupied the Hyundai, and none wore a seatbelt.
EMS took all of them to Fireland’s Hospital with incapacitating injuries.
The Honda’s driver wore a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries.
He was also taken to Fireland’s Hospital.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues investigating this crash.
