Police find 35-year-old man shot, killed outside Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is dead after being shot on Thursday afternoon in Akron.
An official said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
The shooting occurred near the 1200 block of Park Lane Drive, an official said.
Officers found the man shot outside of a home upon their arrival to the scene, according to a statement from the Summit County medical examiner.
The man died shortly after. His identity is not yet released.
