Police find 35-year-old man shot, killed outside Akron home

By Avery Williams | January 22, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 8:30 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man is dead after being shot on Thursday afternoon in Akron.

An official said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting occurred near the 1200 block of Park Lane Drive, an official said.

Officers found the man shot outside of a home upon their arrival to the scene, according to a statement from the Summit County medical examiner.

The man died shortly after. His identity is not yet released.

