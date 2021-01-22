Cleveland Police: Man steals woman’s car from Public Square after pretending to be officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said they’re looking for a man who pretended to be a police officer and stole a woman’s car from Public Square Tuesday.
The man approached the victim while she was parked on Public Square around 5:15 p.m., January 19, according to Cleveland Police.
The victim told detectives that he showed her a badge and said that she was parked illegally.
However, 19 News spotted signs on one of the streets surrounding Public Square that designate a parking lane for motorists picking up or dropping off someone near Tower City.
The 22-year-old victim told officers that the man pretending to be a law enforcement officer asked for her identification and acted as though he was verifying the information through radio dispatch. Then the man told the victim to step out of her car, and turn around. She complied, and according to the police report the victim says that’s when the stranger searched her and got a hold of her car keys.
She says he then went to her car, got in and drove off.
About an hour and fifteen minutes later, a homeowner called police from East 59th Street and said someone drove a car into his driveway, got out of the vehicle, kicked he door several times and walked away.
It was he stolen vehicle that has since been returned to the victim.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 216-623-5318.
