Seniors in Broadview Heights get a giant boost

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio- There is an old saying that “the early bird catches the worm.”
Well, today, qualified seniors in Broadview Heights were the first to get the COVID 19 vaccine.
Grocery store and pharmaceutical company Giant led the way.
“Giant Eagle is excited to be a partner to the states and local authorities in bringing vaccines to Ohioans,” said
Victor Vercammen, the Chief Pandemic Officer, is overseeing the vaccinations.
Although throughout the state, many believe that process is moving at a snail’s pace.
“We know that’s difficult; people wish that it was rolling out faster. But please take note supplies are increasing”, said Vercammen.
Just two certified pharmacists administered shots of the vaccine at the Broadview Heights location that serviced over 50 residents Thursday.
84-year-old Leonard Nelson considers himself fortunate to be among the first to get a shot of the vaccine.
“I have a sister that is in the hospital with COVID at this point. My wife is a nurse, and I understand that valid arguments of how really terrible this disease is”, said Nelson.
Giant Eagle statewide will administer 10 thousand doses of the vaccine in Phrase 1B.
