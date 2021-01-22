Some Ohio pandemic unemployment checks delayed by more than a month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frustration is falling on Ohio as some waiting on a new round of pandemic unemployment checks learned they’ll have to wait until the end of February.
The state blames the slowdown on an outdated system.
They’re working on it.
Meanwhile, thousands of unemployed Ohioans struggle, as they’re running out of money and time.
Shelby Burchram said she’s at a loss about how to help her boyfriend, who has yet to receive a pandemic unemployment check, “It’s every day, checking on the computer almost every hour, looking like, ‘do you think I’ll get paid today?’”
A 50-year-old woman from Cleveland says they’re not alone.
She just learned her second round of pandemic unemployment won’t come until Feb. 26.
“We are people. People are suffering, and it’s going to hit like a ton of bricks. People are out of money. They said it’s probably going to be February 26th. The delay is for the people who had exhausted all of their weeks. I don’t have a dime. I don’t know what I’m going to do, honestly,” she said.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine apologized for the hold-up.
But, he acknowledged saying ‘I’m sorry’ is not much comfort to people financially strapped.
As the state works to upgrade technology and get everyone’s information on the Cloud and into a new system, he says the state has now more than quadrupled the staff working to process unemployment benefits.
“I think we’re around 1800 now. We intend to be at 2500 by March,” Gov. DeWine said.
Ohio Job and Family Services Director Kim Hall tells 19 News Investigators the state is working to get the checks out before Feb. 26, “The team is pressing them every day to accelerate that timeline.”
