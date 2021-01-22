Summit Academy warms up Lorain: hats, scarves, and mittens available to community

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A school in Lorain is helping their neighbors stay cozy during the freezing winter months.
“I have kids that walk to school without coats, without gloves and hats,” said principal Michael Williston of Summit Academy on East Street in Lorain.
Volunteers filled about 150 Ziploc bags with hats, scarves, and mittens and hung them on a chain link fence along Idaho Avenue near the school.
The bags are available for anyone who passed by who might need a little help staying warm: students, faculty, staff, and community alike.
“Lorain, at certain times, has been hit pretty hard with businesses leaving,” said Williston. “I know there’s a rebirth of Lorain going on currently, and it’s important for us to be a part of that as well.”
Students who come to school without proper winter clothing are at a disadvantage all day, said Angela Davis, a Summit Academy community resource coordinator.
“You come into the building cold, that’s gonna set you up for a harder day than it would if you were ready to go” said Davis.
Davis’ job at Summit Academy is to make sure barriers are removed that keep the students from being successful, and that starts in the community.
“The community is a strong part of what makes our school strong,” said Davis.
They’re for anyone seeking a little warmth.
“Its been such a tough time for so many of us that we really just want to put a smile on peoples faces” said Davis “make them happy, remind them that we care about them and to just know that we are here”.
" There’s kids that are walking and riding bikes and their faces are frozen when they get to the door its really and truly heart breaking” said Williston.
You can find the bags right on Idaho street, and if you’re looking to donate to the cause, please reach out to the school directly.
