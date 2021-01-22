Task force arrests man wanted in Lorain shooting

By Stephanie Czekalinski | January 21, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 9:45 PM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities say they on Wednesday arrested a suspect in a Lorain shooting that left a man suffering from a wound to the head.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Luiz Roman, 25, who was wanted by the Lorain police for felonious assault, according to a task force press release.

Authorities say Roman was riding a bicycle in the area of Washington Avenue Wednesday when he allegedly shot into a vehicle. A man in the vehicle was struck in the head, and Roman fled the area.

Detectives identified a warrant was issued for his arrest the same day, according to the release. Later members of the task force located Roman in a home on East 29th Street in Lorain.

He was taken into custody without incident, the release said.

