Task force arrests man wanted in Lorain shooting

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities say they on Wednesday arrested a suspect in a Lorain shooting that left a man suffering from a wound to the head.
Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Luiz Roman, 25, who was wanted by the Lorain police for felonious assault, according to a task force press release.
Authorities say Roman was riding a bicycle in the area of Washington Avenue Wednesday when he allegedly shot into a vehicle. A man in the vehicle was struck in the head, and Roman fled the area.
Detectives identified a warrant was issued for his arrest the same day, according to the release. Later members of the task force located Roman in a home on East 29th Street in Lorain.
He was taken into custody without incident, the release said.
