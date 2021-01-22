Two Cleveland police officers arrested; Dereliction of duty and violation of civil rights among the charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland police officers were arrested Friday after an internal police investigation found that they had failed to correctly document a reported assault and motor vehicle crash last year.
The officers were arrested on misdemeanor charges of dereliction of duty, obstruction of official business, and civil rights violations, according to a City of Cleveland press release.
The incident occurred on August 22, according to the release. The city offered no further details about the circumstances of the assault, who was involved, or why the officers failed in their duty in the release.
The officers charged were Harvey Andrekovic, 47, and Jason Rees, 33, the release said. Andrekovic has been with the department since 2011, Rees since 2018. Both officers were assigned to Basic Patrol in the Fifth District at the time of the incident.
According to the city, the officers will be placed on restricted duty and will not have contact with the public, pending the outcome of the criminal case.
Cleveland police will “conduct an administrative review of the facts prior to any disciplinary proceedings,” the release said.
