Unemployment director addresses hate mail placing blame for Ohio man’s death on her and her office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The head of Ohio’s unemployment says she was recently made painfully aware of an alarming social media post. It puts the blame on her office for an Ohio man’s suicide.
In an unusually emotional address this week, Director Kim Henderson defended her office and her state.
She said, “There is currently, circulating on Facebook, from a woman saying that her grandson, as a result of our agency’s response to the pandemic, committed suicide.”
The post urged people struggling with depression to get help, saying the man took his own life after struggling to correct his unemployment account.
“That is deeply troubling,” Henderson said.
However, it’s not necessarily unimaginable to those dealing with the system. Shelby Burcham says, unfortunately, she can empathize with feelings of hopelessness.
“Absolutely,” she said. “It’s every day checking on the computer, almost every hour looking like ‘do you think I’ll get paid today?’”
Burcham is one of many who contacted 19 News recently. She hasn’t had any issues receiving her traditional unemployment but says she’s at a loss for how to help her boyfriend. He applied for pandemic unemployment in July, and he has yet to get any money.
“It’s quite disheartening and depressing,” Burcham said.
According to a study, just three months into the pandemic, 40 percent of Americans reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse amid the pandemic. We’re now waiting on new data that could show even higher numbers more recently.
“It’s just insane the toll that this could take on someone,” Burcham said. “You think about people losing house and cars; those are just material things.”
Those who are unemployed say it’s one thing after another getting them down week after week.
For example, the latest stimulus bill passed in December allows those on pandemic unemployment assistance to receive 11 additional weeks of compensation.
However, the many who need it will have to wait until the state updates its systems to meet new federal requirements.
“I hear the concerns of those who are waiting,” Henderson said.
Henderson says she knows it’s disappointing, but the state is currently aiming to have that done by February 26.
“I know and understand that that is too late. We are working diligently to press our vendor to advance the readiness of that program,” she said.
As her team works to meet that goal, she says she’s getting berated over email.
The social media post from the grandmother has since been removed, but people continue to post photos of it.
Hall said, “[I’ve gotten] at least 50 emails from individuals across the state who have condemned me, condemned the agency and placed the responsibility for someone’s death squarely on my shoulders.”
She’s sympathetic to the family dealing with loss but has a message for everyone else.
She said she wrote emails back to people who contacted her, saying, “I reject your placement of responsibility for the death of anyone, and I wish you every blessing that life has to offer.”
“We are not taking this lightly at all. It is critical work,” Henderson said.
