Westlake Police arrest 5 people after car slams into cruiser several times before smashing into bank

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people from Florida and Texas wanted by several agencies were arrested by Westlake Police after the driver slammed into a cruiser before smashing into the bank on Thursday.
According to the report, Westlake Police received information from another Northeast Ohio police department about a white GMC Yukon that was being used in a theft from auto incidents in the area.
Westlake officers found the SUV in the PNC Bank parking lot on Crocker Road at Detroit Road, police said.
When officers were trying to talk to the four people in the SUV, the driver backed into a Westlake Police cruiser several times in an attempt to get away, according to police.
Police said the SUV eventually drove head-on into the PNC Bank building, causing non-structural damage.
The four people in the SUV were taken into custody in addition to one involved person found inside the bank, police said.
According to police, the five people, who range from 29-39 years old, have addresses listed in Florida and Texas.
Police said the group is being investigated by several agencies for car break-ins and passing fraudulent checks.
Charges have not yet been filed.
Police confirmed no one was hurt during this incident.
