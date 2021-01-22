80-year-old South Euclid woman shares her COVID-19 vaccine journey with 19 News

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Virginia Ausperk was so excited to get her COVID-19 vaccine at Marc’s in Garfield Heights.
“Just the idea of it all is just so joyful to me, to be able to know that I am on my way to getting some relief from being cooped up,” said Ausperk.
Ausperk says since the pandemic started, she’s been seeing her her loved ones through a computer screen.
She added the most she’s been out in public was when she was getting her shot.
“Everybody in our age group, this is our only hope to be able to get out and be social again and be with our family,” said Ausperk.
Ausperk says the process to getting her vaccine appointment at Marc’s wasn’t too hard because she had access to the internet, but not everyone is that fortunate.
“Just seniors in general, not everybody has that ability or the equipment... or is comfortable doing that,” Ausperk added. “That’s why myself and some of my friends are helping others get appointments.”
Rosemary Snow is one of the lead pharmacists at Marc’s.
She says you can call to make an appointment, but be patient, you may not get an appointment right away.
“We’ve been booked, we may be opening up possibly next week, we’re not sure,” said Snow.
Meanwhile, Ausperk says she knows she won’t be fully out the woods until she receives her second shot 28 days from now.
“There’s hope, you know, I am at the point where I know I’m going to get the second shot and I’ll be done with that part of it,” said Ausperk.
