28 cars involved in Friday I-90 pile up: What happened?

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) said one crash involved 25 cars -- another involved 3. What led to the Interstate 90 collisions on Friday night in Lake County?
Snow, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
White-out conditions spurred accidents that left four people injured, according to reports from ODOT and OSP.
ODOT anticipated snowfall, spokeswoman Amanda McFarland said. Snowplows were treating and plowing the road in advance of this incident, she said.
Additionally, the speed limit on this section of I-90 was lowered twice before the crashes, McFarland said. ODOT mandated 60 MPH at 3 p.m. and 50 MPH at 4 p.m.
Still, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers found a semi-trick jackknifed on I-90 WB around 4:20 p.m. A chain-reaction ensued, and 24 cars collided in the aftermath.
There was also a three-vehicle crash on I-90 EB, OSP said.
Meteorologist Jon Loufman said Friday’s weather included up to 4 inches of snow in the primary snowbelt. Brisk to gusty winds generated blowing snow and sharply reduced visibilities where squalls occurred.
“As quickly as ODOT crews cleared some roads, they became snow covered again,” he said.
I-90 was closed in both directions for around four hours, according to an OSP release.
McFarland said one WB lane opened at 8:20 p.m. Nearly five and half hours after the 25-car pile up, 9:45 at night, all WB lanes reopened.
One person was seriously injured amid this incident, OSP said. Three others suffered minor injuries.
OSP will continue investigating these crashes.
