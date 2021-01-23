Cavs send message with 2nd straight win over Nets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday’s win over Brooklyn seemed like a fluke, with Collin Sexton erupting for a career-high 42 points.
Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers seemed to be for real.
Sexton led the way with 25 as the Cavs blitzed Brooklyn 125-113 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, sweeping the 2-game series.
Larry Nance Jr. and Andre Drummond added 19 each for Cleveland.
The Cavs also pounded Brooklyn on the boards 50-29.
Kyrie Irving paced Brooklyn with 38 but the Nets played without Kevin Durant, who rested before Saturday’s game against Miami.
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Cavs, who visit Boston Sunday.
LeBron James and the Lakers will be in town Monday to finish a brutal stretch of 4 games in 6 nights.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.