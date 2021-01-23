Cloverleaf teachers jump vaccine line despite governor’s instructions

Medina County has a limited number of school personnel from Cloverleaf Local Schools who had been scheduled to be vaccinated on January 16, prior to the governor’s announcement regarding vaccination priorities within Group 1B. The doses to be administered are from unused Group 1A allocated vaccine, not doses reserved for persons 80+. The Cloverleaf board worked closely with the district’s teachers association to reduce the number of school personnel to be vaccinated to fewer than 90 individuals. Following the recertification of a memorandum of understanding with the teachers association, this vaccination will enable Cloverleaf to return to in-person instruction on January 19, along with other Medina County school districts. Cloverleaf has been fully remote since November 6. For the week of January 18, Medina County will receive 1,800 doses of vaccine rather than the previous allotment of 300 doses per week This increase in vaccine availability will ensure continuous expanded capability to vaccinate those in the 80+ category in coming weeks. The balance of Cloverleaf staff and all other Medina County schools already in-person or hybrid will be scheduled for vaccination according to state-established dates as they are released and confirmed.