Crowds expected for 6th annual Cleveland Women’s March

OHIO CITY, Ohio (WOIO) - Community members will gather Saturday for the 6th annual Cleveland Women’s March.

The event will include a rally and march for women’s reproductive and civil rights, according to a news release.

It begins at noon at Market Square Park near W. 25th Street and Lorain Avenue in Ohio City.

A march will follow at 1:30 p.m.

The Cleveland rally is one of nearly 600 happening Saturday across the United States.

The news release said it’s expected to be the largest in Ohio with hundreds attending.

