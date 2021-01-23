2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crowds expected for 6th annual Cleveland Women's March

Speakers and demonstrators rallied for women's rights Saturday at the 6th annual Cleveland...
Speakers and demonstrators rallied for women's rights Saturday at the 6th annual Cleveland Women's March(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO CITY, Ohio (WOIO) - Community members will gather Saturday for the 6th annual Cleveland Women’s March.

The event will include a rally and march for women’s reproductive and civil rights, according to a news release.

It begins at noon at Market Square Park near W. 25th Street and Lorain Avenue in Ohio City.

A march will follow at 1:30 p.m.

The Cleveland rally is one of nearly 600 happening Saturday across the United States.

The news release said it’s expected to be the largest in Ohio with hundreds attending.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

