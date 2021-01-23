Community gathers in Ohio City for 5th annual Cleveland Women’s March

OHIO CITY, Ohio (WOIO) - A crowd of 100 or so people gathered on Saturday to celebrate woman, listen to public speakers and celebrate a female vice president.
Public speakers included local politicians and activists. Topics ranged from abortion rights to the police shooting of Tamir Rice.
The march took place from 1 p.m. tp 3 p.m. near W. 25th Street and Lorain Avenue in Ohio City.
Masks and social distancing were required due to the pandemic.
Check out these photos of the event:
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.