Community gathers in Ohio City for 5th annual Cleveland Women’s March
By Avery Williams | January 23, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 3:06 PM

OHIO CITY, Ohio (WOIO) - A crowd of 100 or so people gathered on Saturday to celebrate woman, listen to public speakers and celebrate a female vice president.

Public speakers included local politicians and activists. Topics ranged from abortion rights to the police shooting of Tamir Rice.

The march took place from 1 p.m. tp 3 p.m. near W. 25th Street and Lorain Avenue in Ohio City.

Masks and social distancing were required due to the pandemic.

