Geauga County residents react to health commissioner’s decision to vaccinate inmates

Quade states, “There is no evidence-based public health science-supported justification to provide vaccine to those who reside in a psychiatric hospital or drug rehab residence but deny it to those who are incarcerated. In fact, we only need to look back to April of 2020 at the state’s largest outbreak in a prison setting to see the stark evidence supporting their inclusion in a vaccination campaign.” He added, “If I had the benefit of hindsight I would have done it sooner and maybe we could have prevented the current outbreak involving a dozen or so correction officers and inmates at Geauga County Corrections.”