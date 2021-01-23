Traffic clears after North Ridgeville clinic quickly runs out of coronavirus vaccine

UPDATE: North Ridgeville Police said the clinic ended around 11 a.m. on Saturday, just one and a half hours after opening.
The clinic distributed their full vaccine supply, police said in a Facebook post.
Traffic patterns are back to normal.
Original story below.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - North Ridgeville Police are warning of a road closure and traffic delays due to long lines at a Saturday coronavirus vaccine clinic.
Ranger Way at Center Ridge is closed in an attempt to calm traffic, police said in a Facebook post.
The clinic is at Fire Station 1, located at 7000 Ranger Way.
The clinic began at 9:30 a.m. It will end at 4 p.m. or when the vaccine runs out.
Police said traffic is heavy on surrounding roadways, including Jaycox, Bainbridge and Center Ridge Roads.
The clinic is by appointment only. Do not show up without an appointment, police said.
Do not block intersections while waiting in line, police said.
