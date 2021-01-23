Northeast Ohio weather: Few snow showers Sunday, Disruptive Weather Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite the sunshine today, temperatures were VERY chilly. Wind chills didn’t make it out of the teens for most.
It will be another cold night Saturday. Lows will be back in the teens.
Clouds move back in Sunday with the chance for a few flurries during the day as moisture starts to build in from the south.
Can’t rule out a little bit of drizzle late Sunday night into Monday.
The next big thing we are watching is a system tracking in from the south on Monday night.
This system will bring a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow late day Monday.
Accumulation of a few inches of snow plus a thin layer of ice is possible.
The 19 first alert weather team will continue to monitor this evolving system.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows around 18
Sunday: Cloudy with a few flurries and highs in the lower 30s.
Sunday night: Risk of a little, light snow with lows in the mid to upper 20s
Monday: A mix of rain, freezing rain and snow developing with highs in the mid 30s.
Monday night: Winter mix continues with lows in the mid to upper 20s.
