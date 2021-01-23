Orange Village mayor: 1 injured after shooting at Extended Stay America in Beachwood

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is injured at Extended Stay America after a shooting, and police are still looking for the suspect, Orange Village Mayor Kathy Mulcahy has confirmed to 19 News reporter Michelle Nicks.
The victim was taken to the hospital, the mayor said.
The mayor said police and state agents rushed to the local hotel early Saturday morning. Police are still looking for the suspect, but they believe the two knew each other, and that this was an isolated incident.
The victim’s name isn’t being released yet.
