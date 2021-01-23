OSHP: 2 semi-trucks collide with car amid Ashland County crash

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people are lucky to be alive after a crash involving two semi-trucks and a small car.
The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Friday on U.S. Route 30 in Ashland County.
Police said the 59-year-old driver of a semi failed to stop at a stop sign.
This caused the semi to collide with a second semi, according to a release.
Then both trucks struck a Lexus stopped at State Route 511, police said.
The three drivers only suffered minor injuries, according to a release. Two of them received treatment at local hospitals.
The 59-year-old semi driver was cited, police said.
