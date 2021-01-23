OSHP: 2 semi-trucks collide with car amid Ashland County crash

By Avery Williams | January 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 12:59 PM

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people are lucky to be alive after a crash involving two semi-trucks and a small car.

The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Friday on U.S. Route 30 in Ashland County.

Police said the 59-year-old driver of a semi failed to stop at a stop sign.

This caused the semi to collide with a second semi, according to a release.

Then both trucks struck a Lexus stopped at State Route 511, police said.

The three drivers only suffered minor injuries, according to a release. Two of them received treatment at local hospitals.

The 59-year-old semi driver was cited, police said.

