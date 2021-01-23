South Euclid woman suspected of stealing from store wanted for nearly striking pedestrian with car in getaway

By Rachel Vadaj | January 22, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 10:20 PM

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police are asking the community to come forward and identify the woman suspected of stealing merchandise from a store before she almost struck a pedestrian as she drove over the sidewalk to avoid apprehension, according to the report.

The suspect was driving a red four-door Hyundai sedan, according to police.

Police shared the following bodycam photos of the suspect:

Call Police at 216-691-4285 if you recognize her or have any other information on this crime.

