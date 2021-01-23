Stow hawk rescued from roadway after suffering broken wing

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Stow Police are calling the driver who rescued an injured hawk from the roadway a “hero” for saving his life after it was most likely hit by a car on Friday morning.
Police said the woman stopped her car while the hawk was on the roadway to protect him from getting killed while Ofc. Justin Smith was on the way.
The red-shouldered hawk suffered a broken wing and was sent to get it repaired before going to rehabilitation, police said.
Stow Police shared a photo of Ofc. Smith with the hawk with joked, “For those inquiring about adoption...the answer is, no. Justin is spoken for.”
