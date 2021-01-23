2 teen boys arrested for racist vandalism on Alliance home, police say

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenage boys are facing charges for their involvement in vandalizing an Alliance school principal’s home, Smith Township Police told 19 News.
Portia Johnson awoke on Jan. 12 to a police officer’s knock on the front door. He told her there was racist graffiti on her home.
Her home was spray painted with a racist slur and graphic drawing.
The teens were arrested Wednesday, police said. Coincidentally, the family intended to keep the vandalism up through Inauguration Day, which occurred on Wednesday.
“I mean it’s uncomfortable to look at, it’s uncomfortable for my kids to look at everyday but I want you to see it. You need to see it,” Johnson told 19 News in an earlier interview.
The Alliance community and school district supported the Johnson family in the aftermath of this crime.
Police said the Mahoning County Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office will determine what charges are filed against the teen boys.
