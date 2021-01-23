Westlake Police file felony charges against 5 people after car slams into cruiser several times before smashing into bank

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police released new information on the five people from Florida and Texas wanted by several agencies who were arrested after the driver slammed into a cruiser before smashing into the bank on Thursday.
According to the report, Westlake Police received information from another Northeast Ohio police department about a white GMC Yukon that was being used in a theft from auto incidents in the area.
Westlake officers found the SUV in the PNC Bank parking lot on Crocker Road at Detroit Road, police said.
When officers were trying to talk to the four people in the SUV, the driver backed into a Westlake Police cruiser several times in an attempt to get away, according to police.
Police said the SUV eventually drove head-on into the PNC Bank building, causing non-structural damage.
The four people in the SUV were taken into custody in addition to one involved person found inside the bank, police said.
According to police, the five people, two women and three men who range from 29-39 years old, have addresses listed in Florida and Texas.
Police said the group is being investigated by several agencies for car break-ins and passing fraudulent checks.
Charges have not yet been filed.
Police confirmed no one was hurt during this incident.
Westlake Police announced on Friday that the department filed felony charges against the five people.
The 38-year-old Fort Lauderdale man in the group was also charged with felony assault because he was the driver of the SUV that struck the cruiser and bank building, according to police.
Police said additional charges are expected to be filed from the other police departments of cities the group was in.
Another update police released on Friday was that there was a Volvo that drove off from the scene.
That Volvo was a rental car from Florida that was later found abandoned in Rocky River on Friday, police said.
