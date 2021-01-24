Akron bar cited for violating Gov. DeWine’s health orders

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron bar is at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) issued a citation for violating health orders from the state.
Pegasus Pub in Akron did not enforce social distancing, according to a release.
The OIU said agents found 25 patrons moving throughout the bar upon their 11:20 p.m. arrival. Many had alcoholic drinks.
A majority of bar seats were filled, according to a release.
A OIU said this case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The bar may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke their liquor license.
