Cleveland Police: 26-year-old man dies after being shot inside a parked car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Friday night after being shot multiple times inside a parked car, Cleveland Police said. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
Police said they responded to the 1110 block of Galewood Drive Friday night shortly before 11:30 for a man shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim was found down on the tree lawn next to a vehicle. Officers rendered first aid until the arrival of EMS who continued care and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation.
Police said preliminary information indicates that the victim was in a vehicle parked at the Galewood location when three males approached him and opened fire.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
