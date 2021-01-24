EMS: 2 injured in Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are hospitalized due to injuries suffered in a Saturday night house fire, EMS told 19 News.
The fire occurred around 11 p.m. at a home on West 47th Street near Denison Avenue in Cleveland.
EMS took a 90-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition, they said.
A 65-year-old man was transferred in serious condition, EMS said. Cleveland Police said the man was reportedly extinguished by a neighbor on the lawn.
The initial first responders on scene were OSP trooper Morales and two CPD officers, Rose and Madaras, police said. Morales saw the smoke while on patrol and the CPD officers followed him to the scene. Officers ensured everyone was out of the house and helped to remove a neighbor who was in a wheelchair in the exposed house as CLEFIRE companies arrived on the scene.
Cleveland Fire Department put the fire out. Cause of fire is under investigation.
