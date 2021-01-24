Lorain Police: 33-year-old man dies after he is ejected from car after striking an underpass wall

Police said an initial investigation determined a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling eastbound on State Route 611 / Henderson Drive. After passing the intersection with Elyria Avenue, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the road due to excessive speed and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a guard rail, and then struck the underpass wall. At that point, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in the road. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and came to its final rest underneath the underpass against the wall.