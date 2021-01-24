Lorain Police: 33-year-old man dies after he is ejected from car after striking an underpass wall

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Elyria man died Saturday afternoon after the car struck an underpass wall and the victim was ejected from the car and came to rest in the road, Lorain Police said.
Police said an initial investigation determined a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling eastbound on State Route 611 / Henderson Drive. After passing the intersection with Elyria Avenue, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the road due to excessive speed and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a guard rail, and then struck the underpass wall. At that point, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in the road. The vehicle re-entered the roadway and came to its final rest underneath the underpass against the wall.
The driver of the Chevrolet Corvette was identified as Richard Webber, 33. Police said he sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. His remains were turned over to the Lorain County Coroner’s Office. Webber did not have a valid driver’s license. The roadway in the area of the crash scene was closed for approximately seven hours while the scene was investigated and processed for physical evidence.
Police said excessive speed and reckless driving appear to be factored in the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors at this time.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lorain Police Department Traffic Bureau.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or anyone who may have any information is asked to call Officer Bohaty at 440-204-2115.
This is the city’s first fatal traffic crash this year.
