No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Avon field, police say

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - There were no injuries after a plane had to make an emergency landing in an Avon cornfield after the engine suddenly quits, Avon Police said.
Avon Police was notified by Cleveland-Hopkins Control Tower about the 1979 Piper 28A single-engine plane. It was a two-seater plane. The plane was in-route to Burke Lakefront Airport from Lorain County Airport. Avon Police and Fire responded to the scene.
Police said the plane went down in a field on the north side of Chester Road near the Timber Lakes Housing Complex. The incident happened early Saturday evening.
When officers arrived, two subjects were outside of the plane and they were OK. They advised the police they were flying approximately 2500 feet when the engine suddenly quit, and they glided down to the open cornfield.
Police said both individuals were checked out by the fire department and suffered no injuries. The plane did not sustain any damage during the landing.
Avon Police contacted the FAA and they advised they would contact the pilot and the owner of the plane for a follow-up investigation. The plane is owned by RAS Aviation LLC.
No other information is available.
