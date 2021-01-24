Parma Police: Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland mayor, in custody after high-speed chase

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Frank Q. Jackson, grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, is in custody at Parma Police Department after a police pursuit.
Parma Police said the younger Jackson led officers on a high-speed chase shortly after midnight on Sunday.
An officer pulled Jackson over because his windows were tinted too darkly, according to a release. He was alone in the car, the release said..
When officers asked Jackson to exit his vehicle, Jackson pulled away as an officer held on to him. The officer ran with the vehicle and was freed without serious injury, police said.
Officers pursued Jackson at 100 MPH speeds before losing him on Interstate 90 at the Lorain Avenue exit, according to a release.
Jackson turned himself in at Parma Police Department around 2:55 a.m. on Sunday.
This is an active investigation. 19 News will continue updating you on this developing story.
The Sunday morning incident referenced above is not the only law enforcement trouble for Jackson this week.
Jackson was charged Wednesday with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
A warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday.
The charges stem from a domestic disturbance incident that occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, according to a Cleveland Police incident report.
The victim told police Jackson struck her in the head or face two or three times, the report said. The altercation occurred, she told police, after she asked Jackson to get her a diaper so she could change their child.
Jackson told authorities the two argued because the victim was upset he did not have the money for her to get her nails done, the report said. He told officers the argument did not turn physical.
The victim did not want to press charges but wanted the attack documented, according to the incident report.
In January of 2020, Frank Q. Jackson was sentenced to 18 months probation and given a 90 day suspended jail sentence after assaulting an 18-year-old woman in June of 2019.
Cleveland Police said that during that incident, Jackson beat the woman with a trailer hitch, choked her, punched her several times and pulled her across a lawn by the hair on E. 49th Street.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.