Police: 16-year-old boy dies after car strikes Amish buggy in Ashtabula County

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy died Saturday evening when a car struck the Amish buggy he occupied, police said.
An Amish buggy was traveling the shoulder of U.S. 322 when a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan struck them from behind, according to a release.
A 16-year-old boy who occupied the buggy, Norman Detweiler, died on scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Dodge, a 53-year-old man named Steven Mares, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at 6:36 p.m. on Saturday on U.S. 322 near Cox Road in Ashtabula County, police said.
Police said drug and alcohol use do not appear to be involved in the crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue investigating.
