Rocky River woman found safe, police say

UPDATE: Rocky River Police said Dianne Morgan was found safe.
The alert is canceled.
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered woman.
Dianne Morgan, 67, went missing early Sunday morning, police said.
She was removed from her nursing home without permission or walked away from the building, police said.
Police said Morgan stays at Bickford of Rocky River, located on Detroit Road.
Morgan stands 5 feet 7 inches tall. She weighs 220 pounds.
Call Rocky River Police at 440-331-1234 if you see Morgan.
