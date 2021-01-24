19-year-old man arrested after driving and damaging multiple yards, punching an officer, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday night after driving erratically, damaging multiple yards and property, including a fence behind First District, and he also punched an officer Cleveland Police said.
Police said the man also punched an officer in the face and threatened officers with a hammer. The man then threw the hammer at them, bit an officer, and headbutted another.
One officer sustained a broken nose, police said. Both officers were treated and released.
The man was taken into custody and to the county jail.
