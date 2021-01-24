19-year-old man arrested after driving and damaging multiple yards, punching an officer, police say

Police: The man also threw a hammer at the officers.

19-year-old man arrested after driving and damaging multiple yards, punching an officer, police say
(Source: Pexels)
By Simon Hannig | January 24, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 9:12 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday night after driving erratically, damaging multiple yards and property, including a fence behind First District, and he also punched an officer Cleveland Police said.

Police said the man also punched an officer in the face and threatened officers with a hammer. The man then threw the hammer at them, bit an officer, and headbutted another.

One officer sustained a broken nose, police said. Both officers were treated and released.

The man was taken into custody and to the county jail.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.