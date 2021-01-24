40-year-old man dies after shooting on city’s East side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man died early Sunday morning after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, Cleveland Police said.
Police said officers responded to East 97th Street and Elwell Avenue for a man shot. When officers arrived, they located the victim in a field with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. Officers rendered first aid until the arrival of EMS who continued care and transported the victim to UH where he was pronounced deceased.
On scene, police said it was learned that the victim was parked in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Woodhill prior to the shooting. Witnesses reported hearing shots but no one reported witnessing the shooting.
Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
