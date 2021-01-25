Cleveland city council addresses vaccine shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland city council asking the hard-hitting questions Monday morning as the cities health department gave COVID-19 vaccine update.
“I have seniors dying every day because of COVID, everyday,” said councilman Jones “and they’re asking me, councilman, what’s the plan? Where do I go? They have no idea “.
The supply of the COVID-19 vaccine is shrinking, and when our team called the department of health’s hotline last week, we were told there were no more shots available.
But during Monday’s presser, the health department said that wasn’t true.
Out of the 200 doses they were given for the 1b group, they say only 140 doses were used. What led to the discrepancy?
“We learned that there were a number of seniors who had received it or were scheduled to receive it from their provider, and they did not need the vaccine,” said Director Brian Kimball.
We discovered the city had no time to fill the spots, but they insisted these leftover shots would not go to waste.
They told us they will be used on Saturday at Estabrook Recreation Center.
“Again, that’s preliminary,” said Kimball “we’re gonna do a review layout to make sure it is the best option for that population.”
No doubt about it; there’s a lot of kinks that still need to be worked out to ensure that everyone gets the potentially life-saving shot.
And the city council says they’re holding the department of health accountable every step of the way.
