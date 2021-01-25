19 First Alert Disruptive Weather Day: Light wintry mix develops through the evening, slick spots may occur

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A light wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, and some sleet has moved into our area.
This wintry mix will continue through the night, and it may create slick conditions overnight into very early tomorrow morning.
If you have to travel around the area between now and 9 a.m. Tuesday, use caution, and watch for slick spots.
By 9 a.m., if not sooner than that, surface temperatures will rise above the freezing mark (32°), and precipitation will change over to patchy drizzle and light rain.
Areas of light rain and patchy drizzle will continue through Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures rise into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.
Temperatures will fall back below the freezing mark on Tuesday night, and any lingering precipitation will fall as light snow or freezing drizzle.
