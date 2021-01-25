Cleveland Innovation District will create estimated 20,000 jobs, $3 billion in impact over next 10 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was joined by a wide-range of state officials and business sector leaders for a joint-press conference on Monday afternoon to announce the formation of the Cleveland Innovation District.
The partnership between the area’s top health systems and several state agencies is meant to drive innovation and employment creation in Ohio, and is expected to create an estimated 20,000 jobs over he next decade.
Ohio Gov. DeWine said 10,000 of the potential jobs will be directly linked to health care and high-tech industries in the Cleveland area, while the other 10,000 will be indirectly benefited by the Innovation District’s regional investment.
“The expected output over 10 years will create $3 billion in economic impact in Cleveland,” the governor said.
“This is just the start of investment in the Cleveland Innovation District,” Gov, DeWine added. “The partners will continue to make investments over the next decade, creating additional jobs and opportunities throughout the region.”
The state of Ohio, JobsOhio, and the Cleveland Clinic committed to investing $565 million to the Innovation District, with a significant portion going towards the Global Center for Pathogen Research & Human Health. Researchers at the pathogen center will work to ensure that future generations do not endure a health crisis similar to the current coronavirus pandemic.
The hub of the Innovation District will be located near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, which is also geographically situated near all the partnership’s major collaborators.
The list of individuals who joined Gov. DeWine for remarks included:
- Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted
- J.P. Nauseef, president and chief executive officer, JobsOhio
- Director Lydia Mihalik, Development Services Agency
- Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, president and CEO, Cleveland Clinic
- Dr. Cliff Megerian, president and incoming CEO, University Hospitals
- Dr. Akram Boutros, president and CEO, The MetroHealth System
- Scott Cowen, interim president, Case Western Reserve University
- Harlan Sands, president, Cleveland State University
- Sen. Kenny Yuko,
- Sen. Matt Dolan,
- Rep. Thomas Patton
- Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson
All contributors and collaborators expressed desire for having Northeast Ohio become the forefront region for medical innovation.
“This is telling the world, ‘This is the place to come,”” Gov. DeWine said.
