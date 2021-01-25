Man pleads guilty to shooting 2 Kent police officers who responded to home invasion

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with shooting two Kent police officers after breaking into a Portage County home changed his plea on Friday.

Dante Dixon pleaded guilty to all four charges he was indicted on, including two counts of felonious assault on police officers, one charge of aggravated burglary, and having weapons under disability.

Kent police said the 41-year-old suspect, who was released from prison shortly before the alleged crime, broke into an East Summit Street house in January where a 14-year-old babysitter was home with a young child.

Officers arrived to the home after the babysitter was able to hide and call 911.

The officers confronted Dixon, who was armed with a handgun, inside the home. At that point, Kent police said multiple gunshots were fired.

Officer Lenny Kunka, a five-year, veteran with the department, was shot in the hand.

Kent police officer shot in the line of duty. ((Source: Kent police))

Officer Kyle Auckland, who served with Kent police for over seven years, was shot in the chest in his bullet-proof vest.

Kent police officer shot in the line of duty. ((Source: Kent police))

Fortunately, both Kent police officers did survive, but the Portage County prosecutor said Kunka and Auckland suffered “serious physical, psychological, and economic harm.”

Dixon, a Cleveland Heights resident, also shot during the exchange. The prosecutor said Dixon shot himself in the midsection; he was the only individual who fired a weapon.

With assistance from other officers, the two policemen were eventually able to handcuff Dixon and take him into custody.

