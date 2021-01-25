2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to shooting 2 Kent police officers who responded to home invasion

Dante Dixon
Dante Dixon(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with shooting two Kent police officers after breaking into a Portage County home changed his plea on Friday.

Dante Dixon pleaded guilty to all four charges he was indicted on, including two counts of felonious assault on police officers, one charge of aggravated burglary, and having weapons under disability.

Kent police said the 41-year-old suspect, who was released from prison shortly before the alleged crime, broke into an East Summit Street house in January where a 14-year-old babysitter was home with a young child.

Officers arrived to the home after the babysitter was able to hide and call 911.

The officers confronted Dixon, who was armed with a handgun, inside the home. At that point, Kent police said multiple gunshots were fired.

Officer Lenny Kunka, a five-year, veteran with the department, was shot in the hand.

Kent police officer shot in the line of duty.
Kent police officer shot in the line of duty.((Source: Kent police))

Officer Kyle Auckland, who served with Kent police for over seven years, was shot in the chest in his bullet-proof vest.

Kent police officer shot in the line of duty.
Kent police officer shot in the line of duty.((Source: Kent police))

Fortunately, both Kent police officers did survive, but the Portage County prosecutor said Kunka and Auckland suffered “serious physical, psychological, and economic harm.”

Dixon, a Cleveland Heights resident, also shot during the exchange. The prosecutor said Dixon shot himself in the midsection; he was the only individual who fired a weapon.

With assistance from other officers, the two policemen were eventually able to handcuff Dixon and take him into custody.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

2 Kent officers, suspect shot during home invasion; 1 officer saved by his bullet-proof vest
2 Kent officers, suspect shot during home invasion; 1 officer saved by his bullet-proof vest

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74

Latest News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker...
Baker Mayfield to start at QB on Sunday when Cleveland Browns face Pittsburgh Steelers
(Source: North Canton police)
North Canton police, fire rescue hawk trapped in batting cage net
Police investigate string of break-ins at Maserati of Cleveland; luxury car stolen
Cameron Beavers (Source: Erie County Sheriff)
Sandusky man led police on 2 chases in 1 day, officers say