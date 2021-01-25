Juvenile dies after two-vehicle crash in Medina County, OSHP says

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A juvenile has died after a two-vehicle crash on State Route 18 near Beach Road Sunday night, Sgt. Ray Santiago from the OSHP confirmed to 19 News.
Sgt. Santiago said two vehicles were involved, one of which rolled over. The drivers of each have been taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown. A juvenile passenger from one of the vehicles has died as a result of their injuries.
State Route 18 will be temporarily closed at Windfall and Beach Roads.
The crash is under investigation.
