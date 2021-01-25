Bond set at $50K for Cleveland mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, after high speed chase arrest in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, appeared in Parma Municipal Court Monday morning for an incident involving Parma police this past weekend and his bond was set at $50,000.
Parma police said shortly after midnight on Jan. 24, Jackson was pulled over for having windows that were tinted too dark.
Jackson, 24, was stopped on State Road, just north of Brookpark Road.
According to Parma police, Jackson stopped and consented to a search of the vehicle, but then drove off as one of the officers was holding onto him.
“Officer was pulled alongside the vehicle and was nearly run over,” added the Prosecutor.
Jackson allegedly pulled him along the pavement before the officer freed himself.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
Jackson then allegedly led officers on a high speed chase into Cleveland.
Officers said they lost Jackson’s vehicle after he exited westbound on I-90 at the Lorain Avenue exit.
Officers said at times, Jackson was going over 100 mph.
Jackson turned himself in to Parma police around 2:55 a.m. Sunday.
“After the alleged incident we’d just like the court to know he didn’t lead the police on an extended man hunt or anything like that he turned himself back into custody to the Parma Jail,” Jackson’s Attorney added.
That charge stems from an incident around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, according to a Cleveland Police incident report.
The victim told Cleveland police Jackson struck her in the head or face two or three times, after she asked Jackson to get her a diaper so she could change their child.
Jackson told authorities the two argued because the victim was upset he did not have the money for her to get her nails done and the argument did not turn physical.
Monday’s hearing was continued to Feb. 3.
In January of 2020, Jackson was sentenced to 18 months probation and given a 90 day suspended jail sentence for assaulting an 18-year-old woman in June of 2019.
Jackson beat the woman with a trailer hitch, choked her, punched her several times and pulled her across a lawn by the hair on E. 49th Street.
