Lakewood man accused of murdering Ohio prison doctor found incompetent to stand trial at this time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man accused of murdering an 80-year-old doctor who worked for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction was found incompetent to stand trial at this time.
Lakewood police said Domonique Moore shot and killed Dr. Craig Cullen-Terzano, 80, on Aug. 12, 2020.
Police said Moore is the husband of the victim’s granddaughter and they all lived together in the Clifton Blvd. home.
Police were called to the home around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2020 for a welfare check.
When officers arrived, they found the doctor’s body lying in front of the home.
According to police, Moore was taken into custody after a five hour standoff.
Moore is currently being treated at Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare for mental health treatment.
Moore will be evaluated again by the Cuyahoga County Court’s Psychiatric Clinic after he receives treatment for a year.
If ruled competent at that time, Moore will be transported back to the Cuyahoga County Jail and the case will proceed through its normal course.
If ruled incompetent at that time, he will be civilly committed to a mental health facility.
Police have not released a motive for the murder.
